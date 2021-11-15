ARDMORE, Pa. - There's mourning in a Montgomery County school district, following a crash that killed a principal.
Mourners placed flowers and exchanged hugs Monday outside Lower Merion High School.
They were remembering Principal Sean Hughes, who was killed in a car crash on Saturday while taking his son to a soccer game.
The 51-year-old Hughes had served as principal at the high school for the past 14 years.
All 10 schools in the Lower Merion School District were closed Monday in memory of Hughes.