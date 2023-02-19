PHILADELPHIA — Dozens of people paid respect to the Temple University police officer shot and killed near campus Saturday night. Family, friends and people who didn't know him at all stopped by a memorial.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office said 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer will face charges of murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald, who prosecutors said was shot in the head while responding to an incident near campus.

The 31-year-old Fitzgerald was the son of former Allentown Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Pfeffer was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at his Buckingham Township home by township and Philadelphia police as well as state police and federal marshals.

“Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was laying on the ground and fatally wounded,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Sunday. “Pfeffer is further alleged to have committed a carjacking a short time after, close to the location of the officer’s murder.”

The Temple University Police Association confirmed Sunday in a Twitter post that "a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of one of our police officers." The organization said it had been told "that the arrest was made using our fallen officer's handcuffs."

Temple University earlier said in a statement that the officer was shot while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect and was later pronounced dead at the university hospital. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer "tried to intervene in a carjacking," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

University President Jason Wingard said he was "heartbroken" and called the shooting "a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers' daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community" as the city and the nation deal with "an unprecedented epidemic of violence."

Temple University Police Association wrote in a Twitter post, "Officer Fitzgerald gave his life protecting the temple community and we are forever indebted to him. He valiantly served the temple community and the people of Philadelphia."

Ken Kaiser, the university's senior vice president and chief operating officer, was quoted by The Philadelphia Inquirer as saying it was the first shooting death of a campus officer during his more than 30 years at Temple. "It just shakes everybody to the core," he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and first lady Lori were "devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community."

They sent prayers to his family, Temple police and the university community, he added, saying, "May his memory be a blessing."

Shapiro ordered flags across Pennsylvania to be lowered to half-staff.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of Officer Fitzgerald that states: "On behalf of Chris' family, the Temple University Police Association will be gathering donations for our fallen hero, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while valiantly arresting a violent and dangerous criminal."

Allentown Police Department's Chief Roca wrote on Facebook, “Our condolences to Temple University Police and the Fallen Officer’s Family and friends. You are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, also expressed condolences.

"There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot," Regan said in a statement. "This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever."

It was the first fatal shooting of an on-duty police officer in Philadelphia since 2020, according to the Inquirer.

Christopher Fitzgerald's father, Joel Fitzgerald, was named Allentown Police Chief in 2014. He served in the position for close to two years.

In 2014, Christopher Fitzgerald was arrested in Lehigh County for allegedly pointing a gun at two undercover detectives during a suspected road rage incident. He was acquitted by a jury. He was a corrections at Lehigh County Prison at the time of that incident.