HATBORO, Pa. - An injured officer with the Hatboro Police Department is now in hospice care.
Canine Officer Ryan Allen suffered a freak accident last October, when a bee sting led him to have a heart attack and a serious brain injury. He was transferred home from Moss Rehab in Elkins Park Thursday morning in a police procession, and the community came out to show its support.
Despite the rain, dozens lined the sidewalk in front of the Hatboro Police Department, greeting the motorcycles and Allen's ambulance with salutes and American flags.
"This gloomy morning isn't going to stop these people, and every officer we have and every full-time and part-timer is here," said Joe Kovach, a member of the Hatboro Police Department.
"I drove up here from Jenkintown, which is 20 minutes away, and I just wanted to show my support," said Kevin Plunkett, a member of the Jenkintown volunteer fire department.
They showed support for Officer Allen, who has already left his mark, and paw print on his department.
"He's the one who started that. Our first police dog that we had," said Terry Morissette, who lives in Hatboro and came out to support Officer Allen.
"His dog Louie was just amazing. He really was, was able to do anything," said Kovach.
Officer Allen is headed to a hospice care facility. His doctors do not expect him to recover. The bee sting last October caused him to suffer a heart attack and a serious brain injury.
"To go from a healthy officer to in a coma within like, not even a week after the bee sting, I mean you would never know," said Morissette.
But what the Hatboro community does know is there is no shortage of support for the Allen family.
"It just was so emotional that it brought tears to my eyes," said Plunkett.
"We're definitely a community that cares about the people that work and live here, and we just take care of our own," said Morissette.