POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Crews are still working to figure out how a house in Pottstown exploded last week, killing five people.
Crews with the utility company PECO were working on Hale Street Monday, pressure testing the natural gas main and inspecting the main and service lines. They're trying to answer the question many neighbors have: How could a house just explode, killing four kids and their grandmother?
"One propane is still standing in the debris. Yeah, so what happened then?" said Beatrice Santos, who used to live one house over from where the explosion happened.
Santos can't live in her house any longer due to the damage. She said her son was home when the blast happened.
"When I got here he was hanging out the window. I was like are you okay? Can you get out? He said no there's no stairs," said Santos.
Splintered boards are now piled up outside her house. Santos and her family have been living in a hotel, but she's still trying to figure out a longer-term solution.
"All the Red Cross gave us was $515 for four people to go and try to find somewhere to go for a few nights. Are you kidding me? That's not going to help," said Santos.
But help is coming in the form of donations for the family who lived in the house. More than $25,000 has been donated so far in a GoFundMe to support the parents still recovering from injuries in the hospital, and from the loss of their children. Those children have been identified as 13-year-old Alana Wood, 12-year-old Jeremiah White, 10-year-old Nehemiah White, and 8-year-old Tristan White, along with their grandmother, 67-year-old Francine White.
"Lives were lost that didn't even get to be started. Those kids, that's a shame. It's tragic you know, all the way around," said Santos.
But Santos said four days after the explosion, the grief she feels looking at the destruction is turning into a demand for answers.
"This is ridiculous. Somebody needs to be held accountable for this," said Santos.
The Pottstown Borough Fire Chief told us he may have an update on the investigation on Tuesday. We're going to continue to keep you updated on this story throughout the week.