PERKASIE, Pa. - It was a sight that shocked workers at the Free Will Brewing Company in Perkasie Wednesday night.
"It just started rushing in, hundreds and hundreds of gallons, it was instantaneous," said head brewer Jeffrey Mumbauer.
In addition to some crazy video, Mumbauer was able to get some snaps of the flooding, from the parking lot which became a retaining pond to the basement that had water up to the ceiling.
"It's a total loss to the basement, we have our Sour and Saison program along with countless barrels of footers and sour beers, Saison beer, it's 100% loss," said Brett Trump, Free Will's president.
Trump says it takes years to age ale in barrels, so the loss is especially hard.
The next day, the clean up began - removing damaged cars, debris and stepping over crawdads.
Pumps were working overtime to send water from the basement back to the Perkiomen Creek behind the brewery.
Trump says it will be about a week before they will be able to get everything cleaned up so they can resume brewing. But he says there is a silver lining to all of this - the community.
"We have a pretty big social media presence, and our brand manager put out a really awesome post where we are releasing a couple of beers in the community. They just showed up and bought beer, I cooked burgers for everybody and it was an awesome time," Trump said.
Free Will estimates the loss to be upwards of $200,000.
Trump says in the future the Sour and Saison programs will be moved to the ground floor.
He says as a way to say thank you to those who are coming out to support them, Free Will released three new beers early - raspberry lemonade mash, a double dry pale ale, and a sporty lager.