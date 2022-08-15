LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - People in our area are showing their support for the people of Ukraine.

A school bus is being sent to a small village in far western Ukraine.

School students in Solomonovo cannot attend classes in their school this year.

The school does not have a bomb shelter to protect them in case of a Russian attack. So the children must travel to attend schools that do.

For the next week or so, people will be given a chance to write messages of support on the school bus, including Monday at Custer's Garage near Pottstown.

"We can't imagine what it looks like over there, and what those kids are going through. So we hope this brings them some sense of, there's people out there who care about them," said Melanie Jacobes with the Levy School Bus Company in Trumbaursville, Bucks County, which donated the bus.

Professional car builder Jamie Orr and Pennsylvania State Rep. Joe Ciresi are helping to make this happen.

The school bus will be shipped to Ukraine by the end of the month.