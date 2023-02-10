PHOENIX — The NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix is the busiest place leading up to the Super Bowl, with a lot to see and do, including the Wilson football display.

Wilson, from Ada, Ohio, has made every single NFL football since 1941, all by hand, and its team of craftspeople is on hand to show fans how it's done.

They may not actually be on the field, but their handiwork sure is. The company makes 228 footballs for the Super Bowl.

It's all done by hand — stitching, streaming, stretching, and then lacing around 225 balls a day. Workers can crank out a football from start to finish in less than 15 minutes.

The actual footballs used in the Super Bowl were made and shipped out of the factory in Ohio; the identical balls they're making are for sale at the NFL Experience.