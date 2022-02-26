A local Congressman who co-chairs the Ukraine Caucus says Ukraine can stand up to Russia with more help from the U.S. and NATO.
Republican Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County lived in Kyiv when he worked as an FBI agent. He says millions of people are putting their lives on the line for the sake of independence.
They're arming themselves to fight what he calls a Goliath- type opponent. Fitzpatrick says the U.S. and its allies need to debilitate Russia financially by kicking it out of the SWIFT financial system.
On Saturday the White House said the U.S. and EU were poised to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT and impose restrictions on the Russian central bank.
Fitzpatrick says NATO needs to step up with more artillery support for the Ukraine military.
"I'm hearing from my colleagues in the Ukrainian rada, they're begging us to do more. They appreciate what we've done so far by America, but we need to step it up. All they're asking for is a little bit of air assistance and military assistance as far as equipment goes. If we give them what they need, they can accomplish this. They can pull off a miracle and it would send such a beautiful message around the world for freedom-loving democracies and it would put an end to the Vladimir Putin regime."
Fitzpatrick notes, more than half of Ukraine's population was born after independence was won in 1991. He says they want no part of Russian rule.