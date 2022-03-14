Congresswoman Madeleine Dean tweeted Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.
The Democrat said her symptoms are mild and it feels like a seasonal cold. Dean believes that's because she's been vaccinated and boosted.
She urged others to protect themselves from the virus by getting vaccinated.
Dean represents the 4th District, which includes most of Montgomery County and a small portion of Berks.
