Madeleine Dean at lectern

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean tweeted Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Democrat said her symptoms are mild and it feels like a seasonal cold. Dean believes that's because she's been vaccinated and boosted.

She urged others to protect themselves from the virus by getting vaccinated.

Dean represents the 4th District, which includes most of Montgomery County and a small portion of Berks.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.