QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - There were smiling faces at a ribbon cutting and grand opening in Quakertown Friday morning.

Maimie's Closet is a new consignment and boutique shop on West Broad Street.

The shop sells "lightly used" clothing and more.

The store has jewelry and racks and racks of coats, boots, and even locally handmade items.

"I like to shop. And I like clothes. And I know lots of other people do too. And in these times, everybody's going back to thrifting and realizing how cool that is again. And we're bringing that back to Quakertown," said shop proprietor Maimie Asay.

Maimie's Closet opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed Monday and Tuesday.