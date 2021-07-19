State constables working for Mariner East pipeline arrested

 Michael Robel (L) and Kareem Johnson

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - After a judge dismissed the most serious charges, a Chester County jury convicted two constables of misdemeanor counts of failing to disclose money they earned as private security guards for the Mariner East pipeline.

Jurors deliberated for a little more than an hour last week before convicting 49-year-old Kareem Johnson and 59-year-old Michael Robel of the third-degree misdemeanor.

Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Sommer earlier dismissed felony bribery charges and counts of official oppression and conflict of interest. He said there was no evidence that the two benefitted as public officials from working as security guards for the pipeline construction company, something not barred by state law.

