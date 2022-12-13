ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning motorists of continued roadway construction in Bucks County.

PennDOT reports construction will continue next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township. The work is to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway.

Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, December 19, through Wednesday, December 21, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., lane closures are scheduled on NB and SB Route 309 between Route 563 (Ridge Road) and Rich Hill Road for barrier relocation and pavement marking installation.

PennDOT reports that once the operations are completed, a contractor will shift NB and SB Route 309 traffic to the outer lanes to begin work on the left lanes.

Periodic weekday lane closures will also remain in place through early 2023 on NB/SB Route 309 from Route 152 to just north of Reliance Road for the rehabilitation of two bridges.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.