HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The signs, saying no to a rezone, hug parts of Hilltown Township. Some Bucks County residents have been fighting a special zoning amendment to allow a more than 170-unit retirement village set on 75 acres on Swartley Road.

It's currently zoned for individual homes set on an acre.

Neighbors Charles and June Brower just got the news that developer Lennar Corp, of Miami, pulled its plans from the township.

"Why do you think that happened?" I asked Browers.

"The community. They are with us. We want to see Hilltown kept as rural residential," the couple said.

The pair helped start the Facebook group Hilltown Friends.

The resident resistance goes back years. In 2020 more than 100 people attended a public meeting about the project.

The victory may be short lived for residents. The attorney for the developer declined to comment but in a letter sent to the township they indicated the plan would need to be further revised, meaning a new proposal could come in the future.

Wally Rosenthal, owner of most of the property, says he's considering using another developer but is dead set on a retirement village. He says it's an underserved market and would give the township more than $1 million per year in tax revenue.

Some, like the Browers, fear a zoning change approval could set a precedent for other parts of the township.

"Reach out to your whole community, don't keep it in your neighborhood. Reach out to everyone," they said.