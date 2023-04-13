SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A controversial quarry proposal in upper Bucks County, that's been on the table for years, is one step closer to happening.

The Springfield Township Supervisors have granted conditional-use approval to H&K's proposal for a quarry on 196 acres.

It would be located on industrially-zoned property off of Springfield Street and Salem Road, a short distance from Route 309.

The conditional approval comes with provisions, such as limiting hours of operation, the magnitude of blasting, and truck routes.

The Clean Air Council says the decision defies residents and businesses unified against the plan.

The group says the quarry would be developed on mostly forested property and wetlands.