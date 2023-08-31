POCOPSON TWP., Pa. — A 34-year-old Brazilian man who was convicted of first-degree murder escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday morning — just 15 days after he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Prison officials said Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the prison in Pocopson Township around 8:50 a.m.
Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawset Road around 9:40 a.m. and wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.
"If you see him do not approach him," Ryan said during a press conference. "We ask that you please contact 911...he is considered extremely dangerous."
Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in April 2021. Authorities say the victim was stabbed 38 times, with her young children nearby.
The escaped inmate is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil, Ryan said.
As for how he escaped?
"I'm not going to answer any questions about how or why this happened... that's all under investigation," said Howard Holland, interim warden of Chester County Prison.
Authorities say all proper protocols were immediately followed. The prison was closed, and people in the area were notified.
Cavalcante was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers. He is described as a "light-skinned" Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese and Spanish fluently, speaks a little bit of English, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. Cavalcante has "shaggy black curly hair" and brown eyes, officials said.
Police in southern Berks County were notified about the escape by the state police. A search of the surrounding area is currently being conducted, and all residents within a 6-miles radius of the prison have been notified of the escape.
"We are doing everything we can to find the individual and make sure that everyone in town here is safe," said Sgt. Matthew Menna with the Caernarvon Township Police Department.