POCOPSON TWP., Pa. — A 34-year-old Brazilian man who was convicted of first-degree murder escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday morning — just 15 days after he was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Prison officials said Danelo Cavalcante escaped from the prison in Pocopson Township around 8:50 a.m.

Cavalcante was last seen walking on Wawset Road around 9:40 a.m. and wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

He is described as a "light-skinned" Brazilian man who speaks Portuguese and Spanish, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. Cavalcante has "shaggy black curly hair" and brown eyes, officials said.

A search of the surrounding area is currently being conducted, and all residents within a 6-miles radius of the prison have been notified of the escape.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in April 2021. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil, Ryan said.

Ryan will host a provide further information during a press conference at the Pocopson Township Building at 2 p.m. Thursday.