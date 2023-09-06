RiEGELSVILLE, Pa. - A cooling station was open in the public library and borough hall in Riegelsville Wednesday.

The place was busy Tuesday, but quieter Wednesday.

Officials encourage anyone, not just folks from Bucks County, to come in and cool off.

"They can come in, sit down. There's ice water here. I tell them, if they have an issue with their air conditioning, they can call their air conditioning company from here," said Riegelsville Municipal Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Preedy.

The plan is to keep the cooling station open one more day, Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.