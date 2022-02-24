HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner said two people died after a small plane crashed in Hilltown Township Thursday afternoon.
Crews responded to the report of an aircraft crash in the area of Brittany Lane and Victoria Lane just before 5 p.m.
The coroner said both people killed were on the plane. The identities of the victims have not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.
No other injuries have been reported.
The plane hit a commercial truck that was parked on the road and did not hit any of the homes in the area.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
"It was crazy, you never see anything like this here. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. So, the fact that it's here blows my mind," said Hilltown Township resident Adam Mossbrook.
"There was a cloud of smoke, and it just started a fire," said resident Connor Lelli.
The Reid family lives nearby. They say it's not uncommon for these small planes to fly above the neighborhood. But to hear that one crashed right in their neighborhood was a shock.
"Terrified actually because there's a lot of those planes with the gliders," said Beverly Reid.
"I thought what was that it sounded like, something hit metal you couldn't really tell," said Brian Reid.