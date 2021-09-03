NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Three Montgomery County residents who died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved through the region have been identified.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating the three separate deaths related to the severe storm that struck the region Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the county's office of communications.
Maxine Weinstein, 68, of Fort Washington, died at home on Wednesday. The cause of death is traumatic asphyxia, and the manner of death is accidental.
Craig Messinger, 70, of Schwenksville, was found dead in Skippack Township on Thursday. The cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death is accidental.
Jack Caroluzzi, 65, of Bridgeport, died at home on Thursday. the cause of death is pending investigation, and the manner of death is also pending.
A multi-agency investigation is ongoing.
Another person from Montgomery County died after he drove his vehicle into flood waters in Bucks County Wednesday. Donald Allen Bauer, of Perkiomenville, was found dead in the vehicle around 6 a.m. in Milford Township Thursday, state police said.
Bauer's death was investigated by the Bucks County coroner.