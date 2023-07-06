BRISTOL TWP., Pa - Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck has identified a Philadelphia man who was found dead on the bank of the Delaware River in Bristol Township Monday.

Sokhon Sam, 36, went missing in the Delaware River in Bristol Township on the evening of June 27, according to a news release from the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

Township police responded to a call last Tuesday evening of a man attempting to steal a boat from a private residence, according to the coroner's office. When they arrived, the man jumped into the river, according to the news release.

Rescue attempts that evening were unsuccessful.

Next of kin have been notified with the assistance of the Philadelphia Police Department.

Autopsy findings Thursday confirmed the cause of death as drowning, and the manner of death is determined to be accidental with no signs of trauma, the coroner's office said.