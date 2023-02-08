RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has released the name of the man found dead in a burning home late Friday night.

Samuel Harrington, 67, died of smoke inhalation and burns in the fire around 11:30 p.m. in the Melody Lakes community off of Route 309 in Richland Township, the coroner said Wednesday.

He was pulled from the home in the early morning hours of Saturday, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner said.

Neighbors say the entire home went up in flames within minutes, and dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.