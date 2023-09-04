RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner has released the name of the man fatally struck by a vehicle in the Quakertown area Saturday night.

Oliver Larmi, 83, of Bala Cynwyd, was hit just after 9 p.m. on Route 309 in Richland Township, the coroner said Monday.

It happened in front of a car dealership between Pumping Station Road and Sunshine Drive, township police said.

An autopsy on Larmi is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police have not said why Larmi was walking on the road or what led to the crash.