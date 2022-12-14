LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The Montgomery County coroner has released the name of a woman found dead after a house fire on Tuesday.

Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of the farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp Pike in Limerick Township.

The coroner says officials are waiting for toxicology results to come back before ruling on how the woman died.

Authorities have not said how the fire, which was reported around 11 a.m. Tuesday, may have started.

Neighbors say Cogorno had only recently moved into the house. It's not known how many people lived there.