PERKASIE, Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner’s Office has identified the 75-year-old woman who was found dead after a house fire in Bucks County on Sunday.

Mary K. Brennan died due to smoke and soot inhalation after the fire broke out at the house on Parkridge Court, a development off of Route 563 in Perkasie, the coroner's office said.

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

“Her next of kin have been notified and on behalf of the Bucks County Coroner’s Office we offer her family and friends our sincerest condolences,” said Coroner Meredith Buck.

Brennan was found dead in an upstairs bedroom, Perkasie police said.

Crews were on scene for nearly four hours Sunday.

Borough police detectives and county fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.