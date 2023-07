RICLAND TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County coroner says the driver of a motorcycle died after a crash on Route 309 in Richland Township.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Friday at Route 309 and Reservoir Road.

The man was taken to Grandview Hospital, where he died Saturday, county Coroner Meredith Buck said.

The coroner has not yet released the man's identity.

Video from the scene shows a motorcycle and car with damage.

No word on whether there were any other injuries in the crash.