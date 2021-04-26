NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa - One person is dead after a pick-up truck and SUV collided in Chester County.
It happed on Friday, 4/23 around noon in North Coventry Township near the intersection of Route 724 and Scholl Road.
The Montgomery County Coroner says that 75-year-old Lynn Trego from the Douglassville, Berks County area died at Pottstown Hospital from blunt impact injuries following the motor vehicle accident.
Police say it took first responders about 15 minutes to free the driver of the SUV. The driver of the pickup truck refused treatment.
No word on what led to the crash.