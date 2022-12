BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a tractor trailer on Route 33 Christmas afternoon.

The coroner says 46-year-old Michele Gardner of Riegelsville, Bucks County, died at the hospital.

State Police say her car was parked on the shoulder of Route 33 North in Bethlehem Township. She was seen walking into traffic.

Her death is still under investigation.