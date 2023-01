QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A big country music name is making a stop in Bucks County this summer.

Chris Lane is set to perform at the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown on Friday, July 7, according to a news release Monday.

The multi-platinum, chart-topping artist will be part of the 2023 Sounds of Summer Concert Series at the outdoor venue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 8:30 a.m. at QuakertownEvents.com. Lawn tickets will be $35, and reserved seats range from $45-$120.