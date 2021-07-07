We've learned two of the victims recovered in the rubble in Surfside, Florida, have ties to the area.
The couple spent many years living in Bucks County with their son before moving into the ill-fated condominium complex.
David and Bonnie Epstein were on the ninth floor of the building when it collapsed nearly two weeks ago.
On Saturday, their son, Jonathan, told his friends rescue crews discovered his parent's remains.
“My parents were really the best and it's been so comforting to relive the joy of their lives through the testimony of friends and loved ones,” Jonathan wrote.
"Mom and Dad-I love you both so much, and I'm so proud to be your son,” he added.
As Epstein and dozens of other families plan funeral services for those who were killed, the search for the missing grew grim Wednesday.
Miami-Dade's fire chief says there’s no new evidence that anyone survived the collapse.
"We are deeply, deeply grateful to the first responders who have spent so much time with these family members, hearing their stories and developing relationships of trust,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
The Epstein's will be buried at Forest Hills/Shalom Memorial Park in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, next Monday.