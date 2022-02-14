DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Bucks County’s Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans' Court handles adoptions, guardianship and estate litigation, but it also issues marriage licenses. This Valentine’s Day, the staff organized something special.
"We wanted to get married before the pandemic and then of course the pandemic kind of stalled everything,” said Michele Kwasnoski of Doylestown.
When Kwasnowski and Gilberto Cavalheiro heard Bucks County was offering free Valentine’s Day weddings, they said why not? It’s time to tie the knot.
"Gilberto’s family flew up from Brazil to be with us," said Kwasnoski. "My brother and his wife came from Florida. My cousin drove in from Buffalo.”
There was a huge turnout for 17 couples, who said their I do’s at the Bucks County Courthouse.
Judge Brian T. McGuffin officiated.
”It is my honor and my delight to declare each of these loving couples to be husband and wife," said Judge McGuffin. "You may now seal this declaration with a kiss.”
It was a sweet celebration of love, both old and new.
Nine other brides and grooms renewed their vows, including Joe and Jo’Ann Murphy of Warrington. They got married on Valentine’s Day in 1997. Twenty-five years later, he once again suited up in his Air Force uniform and she wore her pink wedding gown.
The big group vow renewals and weddings were a first in Bucks County, after its pandemic weddings for first responders and veterans were such a success last year.
"This is a free, fun thing that your community government is doing for you," said Linda Bobrin of the Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans' Court. "We have food. We have flowers. Everything that we’ve done here has been through community donations.”
"It was really nice,” said Cavalheiro.
As for Calvalheiro and Kwasnoski, they’re headed to dinner with loved ones in New Hope, which is where they got engaged.
"We’re a union," said Kwasnoski. "We’re together.”
The event was a hit, so the plan is to make it an annual tradition.