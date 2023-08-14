The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has accused the Central Bucks School District administration and lawyers of lying about facts in a report released last spring.

An amended complaint filed Monday says teacher Andrew Burgess is reporting discrimination.

The lawsuit filed in April against the district writes that Burgess says that the district retaliated against him for advocating for a transgender student.

The complaint goes on to say the District attacked Burgess’s character, made false representations about him, and blamed him for the negative public attention the District had received.

The complaint alleges the district says Burgess did not get the student’s parents’ permission to file a complaint.

Burgess was suspended, he says.

69 News reached out to the Central Bucks School District for comment and have not heard back.