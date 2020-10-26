QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Quakertown's amphitheater may be host to a Christmas Eve church service this year as the COVID-19 pandemic drives another group event outdoors.
East Swamp Church has asked to use the Univest Performance Center for a Dec. 24 service at 5 p.m., Councilman Douglas Propst said at a work session Monday in borough hall.
The Milford Township's church request will be voted on at council's next meeting in November. Borough business is discussed but not voted on during work sessions.
Borough Manager Scott McElree said with social distancing measures in place, the church could accommodate about 200 worshippers at the amphitheater on West Mill Street. Graduations and some public meetings have been held outdoors this year after Gov. Tom Wolf imposed limits to attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Quakertown is predicted to have a high of 41 degrees, with a low of 20, on Dec. 24, according to AccuWeather.
Propst also said the Diane Medeiro Academy of Dance has asked to use the amphitheater for dance recitals in June. The Univest center is not used as much as it could be, he said. Groups that need the outdoor space during the pandemic could find it attractive and return in the future.
Council also heard a request to use the amphitheater for a performance by the Banks of Doom with Craig Thatcher on June 19. The show will be part of Quakertown High School's Class of 1970 class reunion. The class's 50th reunion was canceled last year because of the coronavirus.
Guitar player Thatcher, according to craigthatcher.com, has performed with or opened for acts including Dicky Betts, Robin Trower, Herman's Hermits and David Bromberg.
In other business, McElree said the borough will have to spend about $140,000 on new switching equipment for its electricity substation. Quakertown is one of about three dozen municipalities in Pennsylvania that purchases electricity wholesale and sells it to residents and businesses.
"We'll come in under budget," he said. The original estimate for the work was $160,000.
Councilman Michael Johnson, head of the Health, Safety and Welfare Committee, brought up the borough's proposed ordinance to control noise from bars. The law sets limits for noise based upon the time of day.
Johnson referred to the noise regulation as "the issue that will never die," because it requires borough approval and review by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. A public hearing on the law may be held in December, McElree said.
Council also heard about a request from the John Rivers Veterans of Foreign Wars Post for a "Witting Tree" to commemorate military veterans who have committed suicide. The VFW post will hang "dog tags" in a tree in the Triangle downtown.
The term "Witting Tree" refers to making sure the public is witting, or aware, of the plague of suicide among veterans.