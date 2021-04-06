POTTSTOWN, Pa. – A group of local organizations have joined together to sponsor a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Bethel Community Church in Pottstown. The site will open Friday, April 9 at 9 a.m.
The clinic is made possible by the Pottstown Ministerium, in partnership with Congregation Mercy and Truth, Centro Cultural Latino Unidos Inc. and the Sigma Mu Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery County, visit the vaccination registration website or call the Montgomery County COVID-19 hotline at 833-875-3967. The hotline is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.