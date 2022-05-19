NORRISTOWN, Pa. – At Thursday’s meeting, the Montgomery County commissioners were informed that the COVID-19 roller-coaster is again climbing up the track.
Christina Miller, administrator of the office of public health, presented the latest data showing the COVID-19 impact on the county.
“In the past few weeks, we have seen an uptick in COVID cases due to the omicron sub-variants,” Miller said. “Last week we moved from the low community level to the medium community level.”
In the past two weeks, Miller stated, cases climbed above 200 per 100,000 people while hospital admissions also climbed upward. The results do not include results from at-home testing.
“We are not far from the threshold moving into the high level,” she noted, “which indicates a strain on the health care system.”
Miller addressed the CDC recommendations for addressing COVID risk at the medium community level. It recommends that people at high risk from serious illness talk with their health care provider about masking and other precautions. They should stay up to date with COVID vaccinations, get tested if they have symptoms, and stay at home when sick.
Masking is strongly recommended for everyone, the CDC states, if they are indoors and near others. Vaccination is also recommended to help reduce the severity and chance of death from COVID.
Following the presentation, commission chair Valerie A. Arkoosh, who is a physician, commented, “We are living with this virus, and will continue to live with this virus, for the foreseeable future, and so while we’re talking about these increasing numbers today, this is not with any sort of panic, it’s just to make sure that everyone is aware of what is happening in our community and to remind everyone that we have an excellent set of tools in our toolbox to fight this virus.”
Foster Care Month Recognized
Earlier, the commissioners heard a presentation marking Foster Care Month from Nadine Miller, Interim administrator, Office of Children and Youth, Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services, and Adrienne Cavanaugh, vice-president of the Montgomery County Resource Parent Association. Cavanaugh is also a co-founder of Fostering Hope and, since 2018, has helped 16 different children, and one adoptive son, who have come through her home.
Since founding Fostering Hope in 2019, Cavanaugh told the commissioners that it has expanded to five other counties in Pennsylvania, with two more counties opening in June. The group gives meaningful support to resource families by providing clothing and other personal items for the children so that they can join their resource family in a dignified way. It also provides baby-sitting services to foster families to allow them the chance to get away and re-charge their energy.
In response to a question from Arkoosh, Miller said that there are approximately 160 adoptive families in Montgomery County providing services to the Office of Children and Youth.
The commissioners also received brief presentations from Dr. Eric Wong, Regional EMS Medical Director and Chief Medical Officer, Department of Public Safety, recognizing National EMS Week and Dennis Miller, Director, Montgomery County Office of Veterans Affairs, describing the various Memorial Day services in the county.
Grants Awarded
The commissioners approved a resolution approving the applications for funding through the Montco 2040 Grant program. Anne Leavitt-Gruberger, Assistant Section Chief, reported that $2.5 million in funding was awarded in a competitive process to 18 new projects in municipalities throughout the county. The municipalities are required to match a minimum of 20% of the grant.
The commissioners also authorized a Food Infrastructure Grant to the Share Food Program in the amount of $3,125,000 to support the large- scale acquisition of warehouse space for an emergency food distribution hub in Montgomery County.
In addition, the commissioners authorized the amending of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Regional Task Force Mutual Aid and Cooperation Agreement to allow Berks County to join the group. The existing members are Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties and all have now authorized the amended agreement.