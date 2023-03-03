PERKASIE, Pa. - First Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schorn announced Michael Stark was arrested in Michigan and was charged with murder in the killing of his former coworker, Matthew Branning.

But Schorn says investigators have not recovered Branning's body, and they don't know how he died.

Stark is also charged with kidnapping and robbery because police believe he forced Branning to pull $500 out of his bank account to steal it from him.

A security camera at that BBandT bank in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, caught the last footage of Branning alive.

Police believe Stark killed Branning shortly after stealing the money, drove to several locations in New Jersey in Branning's car, and then ultimately ditched the car in Fairfax County, Virginia.

They say they were able to recover Stark's DNA on the steering wheel of the car.

While they haven't recovered Branning's body, investigators believe he was killed during an hour and a half of unaccounted time while Stark was driving Branning's car on the Garden State Parkway south of Somerset, New Jersey.

Schorn says Stark was arraigned last night and is being held in the Bucks County Jail without bond.

You're going to hear from Shorn and a full breakdown of the details we know right now coming up on 69 News at 4 and 6 p.m.