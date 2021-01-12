School bus crash in Limerick

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - A crash sent a school bus onto its side near Route 422's Sanatoga exit in Montgomery County.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge Pike and Rupert Road in Limerick Township, just east of Pottstown.

School bus crash in Limerick

The bus was attempting to turn left from Ridge onto Rupert when it was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling east on Ridge, according to the police.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side, the police said.

No one was injured. The police did not say whether any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.