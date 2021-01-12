LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - A crash sent a school bus onto its side near Route 422's Sanatoga exit in Montgomery County.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge Pike and Rupert Road in Limerick Township, just east of Pottstown.
The bus was attempting to turn left from Ridge onto Rupert when it was struck by a pickup truck that was traveling east on Ridge, according to the police.
The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side, the police said.
No one was injured. The police did not say whether any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.