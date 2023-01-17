LOWER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating an accident on Route 422 in Lower Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Armand Hammer Boulevard exit.

The Montgomery County Department of Public Safety expects the road to be closed approximately 4 hours.

Initial reports were for a box truck that left the highway and went 50 feet down an embankment.

Officials have not released information on what caused the crash or if there were injuries.