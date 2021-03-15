An early-morning crash is causing major delays on part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Monday morning.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Northeast Extension between Quakertown/exit 44 and Lansdale/exit 31.
The wreck happened near mile marker 40, but it's not yet clear what happened.
All southbound lanes are blocked, and drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid "major delays."
