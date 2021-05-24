crash accident wreck generic graphic

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A stretch of Route 309 in Sellersville, Bucks County is closed Monday night after a crash.

Crews responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. on Route 309 southbound off of Lawn Avenue, near Grand View Hospital, according to county dispatchers. Both Route 309 northbound and southbound are closed off of Lawn Avenue.

It is not clear at this time how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

Crews and EMS are on scene working to extract a person that was trapped in one of the vehicles, county dispatchers said.

