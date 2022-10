MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township.

It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County.

One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another had front-end damage.

All lanes were back open about an hour later.

We've heard no reports of injuries, but authorities have not confirmed if that's the case.