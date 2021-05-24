Route 309 accident

A vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Route 309 southbound off Lawn Avenue.

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A stretch of Route 309 southbound in Sellersville, Bucks County is closed Monday night after a crash.

A crash closes Route 309 northbound and southbound off Lawn Avenue.

Crews responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. on Route 309 southbound off Lawn Avenue, near Grand View Hospital, according to county dispatchers. Both Route 309 northbound and southbound were initially closed off Lawn Avenue but the northbound side reopened late Monday night.

Emergency crews respond to a crash on Route 309 in Sellersville, Bucks County.

A police officer on the scene said a single vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer but it is not clear at this time what led to the collision.

Crews and emergency medical services extracted a person who was trapped in the vehicle, county dispatchers said. An officer confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was transported for medical treatment.

