SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - A stretch of Route 309 southbound in Sellersville, Bucks County is closed Monday night after a crash.
Crews responded to the crash around 9:40 p.m. on Route 309 southbound off Lawn Avenue, near Grand View Hospital, according to county dispatchers. Both Route 309 northbound and southbound were initially closed off Lawn Avenue but the northbound side reopened late Monday night.
A police officer on the scene said a single vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer but it is not clear at this time what led to the collision.
Crews and emergency medical services extracted a person who was trapped in the vehicle, county dispatchers said. An officer confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was transported for medical treatment.