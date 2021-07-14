Generic fire truck

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. - Hazmat crews were on the scene of a fire at a chemical plant in Montgomery County early Wednesday morning.

Officials in Upper Merion Township say a piece of equipment caught fire at Cooper Creek Chemical Corporation around 4:30 a.m.

They say the fire was contained before causing any damage to the building, and no one was hurt.

Officials also tell us any potential environmental impact was limited to the site.

A member of Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection was on site to monitor for any issues.

