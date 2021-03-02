UPPER HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Crews are fighting a fire at a chocolate company facility in Montgomery County.
A passerby reported heavy smoke coming from the Blommer Chocolate Company facility on the 1100 block of Blommer Drive in Upper Hanover Township around 4 p.m., according to county dispatchers.
No injuries have been reported. It is unclear where the fire started.
Blommer Chocolate Company is the largest cocoa processor and ingredient chocolate supplier in North America, according to the company's website.