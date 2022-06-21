HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - Footage from above showed smoke billowing in the air over a farm in Honey Brook Township, Chester County.
It happened in the 1100 block of Chestnut Tree Road, outside of Morgantown.
Firefighters rushed to the farm around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
"An incident of this size, there was probably about a dozen companies involved from throughout the county and Lancaster County," said Honey Brook Fire Company Deputy Chief Gary Ream.
The smoke could be seen from miles away.
He said water had to be pumped from a pond across the street. Firefighters spent hours on the scene and had an excavator there.
"Fortunately, in this case we had a big pond across the street we were able to utilize and pull water from as well as utilize the lake," Ream said.
"Everyone just works together as far as fire suppression and water supply," he added.
The deputy chief said nobody was hurt and that as far as he knows, all of the animals were able to get out safely.
No word yet on what caused the fire to start.