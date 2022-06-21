HONEY BROOK TWP., Pa. - Footage from above showed smoke billowing in the air over a farm in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. 

It happened in the 1100 block of Chestnut Tree Road, outside of Morgantown.

Honey Brook Twp. barn fire

Firefighters rushed to the farm around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"An incident of this size, there was probably about a dozen companies involved from throughout the county and Lancaster County," said Honey Brook Fire Company Deputy Chief Gary Ream.

The smoke could be seen from miles away.

"I looked out my window, and there's a ball of flames outside," said neighbor Phillip Bell.
 
"It was just a big wakeup call that early in the morning to see that," he said.
Honey Brook Twp. barn fire

He said water had to be pumped from a pond across the street. Firefighters spent hours on the scene and had an excavator there.

"Fortunately, in this case we had a big pond across the street we were able to utilize and pull water from as well as utilize the lake," Ream said.

"Everyone just works together as far as fire suppression and water supply," he added. 

Neighbor Francis Hess said he saw trucks getting water out of the lake while he was out.
 
"I just felt sorry for the family," said Hess.
 
Cows could be seen standing off to the side of the farm, out of harm's way.

The deputy chief said nobody was hurt and that as far as he knows, all of the animals were able to get out safely.

Neighbors said the barn that caught on fire belongs to "good people" who have a lot of support.
 
"Prayers to their family," Bell said. "Hopefully they can get it back soon."
 
"They're dedicated, hardworking guys, and I just hope they get it fixed," said Hess.

No word yet on what caused the fire to start.  

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.