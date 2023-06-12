PHILADELPHIA - Emergency crews recovered the body of the truck driver Monday at the scene of the bridge collapse on I-95 in Philadelphia.

The tractor-trailer he was driving held thousands of gallons of gasoline that caught fire when he crashed Sunday. Crews are beginning to clear away debris from the scene, and PennDOT Secretary Mike Caroll said they're also beginning to learn what caused the crash that brought it down Sunday.

"The tractor-trailer was trying to navigate the curve, lost control of the vehicle, landed on its side, and ruptured the tank and ignited the fire," said Caroll.

That fire was so hot it melted metal, causing the bridge to collapse under its own weight.

"The bridge was structurally sound. It's a 10- or 12-year-old bridge. The bridge was just fine before the accident," said Caroll.

Now it's in ruins, and the bridge in the southbound lanes will have to come down, too.

"The inspection of the southbound bridge indicated it's compromised as a result of the fire. The I-beams are incapable of supporting the traffic, so that structure has to be removed," said Caroll.

Several federal officials made sure Pennsylvanians know they're not alone in solving this problem, including Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

"The entire region affected by this will have the full support of the United States Department of Transportation for as long as it takes to get that restored to normal," said Buttigieg.

"I think the clear message from us is any federal resources that are necessary will be made available," said Bhatt.

The only person killed in the crash was the driver of the tractor-trailer. Congressman Brandon Boyle said, as crews work to reopen the bridge, it's important to remember this wasn't the worst-case scenario.

"We should recognize, on the most basic human level, this could have been much, much worse in terms of loss of life," said Rep. Boyle.

Caroll said he believes the demolition process should take until the end of the week to complete.