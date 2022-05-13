New Hanover Township Montgomery County rescue from collapsed home

N. HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A demolition worker fell through the roof of a home in Montgomery County.

Rescue crews pulled the person from the collapsing home in the 2800 block of Route 663, also known as N. Charlotte Street, in New Hanover Township.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday near the Gilbertsville area.

Officials say the worker was knocked off the roof and was unconscious.

Fire officials used a ladder truck, ropes and basket to lift the person out of the house and over the damaged roof. The rescue took about 45 minutes.

He was flown to the hospital. His condition is not known.

