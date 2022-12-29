PHILADELPHIA - It's crunch time for the Mummers string bands. Getting ready to compete on New Year's Day in freezing cold and late nights are just part of the deal.

"We live down here these last two weeks. It's like crunch time," said Jimmy Browne, the drill coordinator for South Philadelphia String Band. "We spent probably 18 hours a day down here. Some of us go home, some of us don't go home, and we get back up and do the same thing again."

The club is looking to pick up its third consecutive win this year, and in order to make that happen, it takes months of coordination, and long days like this at practice.

"I spend a lot of time at home laying this whole thing out," Browne said. "Probably more hours than really anybody should. I sit there and map everything out - from the props to where guys need to be placed."

The routine is shrouded in so much secrecy that we can't really show you that much before the big day.

Just two minutes away, the work continues into the next morning at Quaker City String Band, where members filter in and out all day to get the work done.

"We do this to have fun, but we also are competitive and want to win," said Anthony Trombetta, with Quaker City String Band. "It starts after New Year's Day of last year and just goes. We started these props back in the summertime."

With it all coming down to just around four minutes, and one shot to win it all.

"As crazy as it is, I say it's still fun," Browne said. "As much running around and stress there is at the end, it's still a good time."

And you'll be able to see that hard work come together on Sunday.