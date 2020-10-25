BEDMINSTER TWP., Pa. – A young man is in critical condition after being shot at Nockamixon State Park Saturday.
The teenage victim is in the hospital in critical condition as authorities try to figure out whether the shooting was an accident or intentional.
Authorities say the 18-year-old man was shot around 5:16 p.m. near the Old Ridge Road entrance to the park.
A family friend tells 69 News the victim was walking with his girlfriend when he was hit by a bullet.
Officials with the Bucks County district attorney’s office said Pennsylvania game wardens and state park rangers quickly responded and found the man. They performed first aid at the scene while waiting for EMS crews.
Bedminster Township Police Department Chief Matthew Phelan said a witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area.
Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a state police helicopter, searched the area but did not find anyone of interest.
Phelan said authorities are looking for the drivers of a silver car and a tan truck spotted in the area around the time of the incident.
Phelan said hunting was permitted in the area where the man was shot.
"There was a special three-day muzzleloader season that ended yesterday (Saturday), and, from my understanding, that was permitted down here during those three days," Phelan said.
The Bedminster Township Police Department, state police and detectives from the Bucks County district attorney’s office are investigating.
Crews remained on scene through much of the day Sunday, with divers searching the lake for any evidence.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.