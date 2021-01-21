POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Two men are facing charges in a fatal drug overdose in Montgomery County.
Joshua Benner, of Telford, and Ronald Shock, of Boyertown, are accused of taking drugs with Ramon Morales, then not seeking help when they could tell Morales was overdosing and eventually dumping his body outside of Pottstown Hospital, said the Montgomery County district attorney's office in a news release Thursday.
Hospital staff found Morales, 35, lying unresponsive outside the emergency room shortly before 3 a.m. on May 7, authorities said.
His clothes were soaking wet, even though it hadn't been raining, and Morales was determined to have died of a fentanyl and cocaine overdose, the DA's office said.
Investigators used surveillance video, cell phone records and interviews to figure out that a few hours before Morales was found, he, Benner and Shock all consumed drugs together at Shock's apartment, officials said.
The 28-year-old Benner had gone to Philadelphia earlier in the day to buy cocaine and heroin/fentanyl, and then sold them to Morales and 35-year-old Shock, investigators allege.
Benner and Shock could tell Morales was overdosing and discussed it, but did not call 911, officials said. They instead tried to revive him by putting him in the shower, then cleaned the apartment to get rid of evidence and rehearsed a fabricated story.
The pair allegedly dumped Morales' body outside the hospital around 2:20 a.m., before driving away, the DA said.
"Ramon Morales died from these deadly drugs that were sold to him by a dealer and then their casual disregard for his life caused him to suffer and die right in front of these two defendants while they did nothing," said Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele in the news release.
Shock and Benner were both charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver, reckless endangerment and more.
Shock was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail, and Benner was already behind bars there on an unrelated charge, the DA said.