NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Montgomery County Monday night as a homicide.
Police responded to a reported shooting in the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road in the Gilbertsville section of New Hanover Township shortly after 8 p.m., according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office. Arriving officers found a man and a woman who died after sustaining apparent gunshot wounds, the DA's office said.
Another man was taken to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound. The identities of the three are being withheld pending family notification.
Montgomery County Detectives and New Hanover Police launched a joint investigation. The initial investigation indicates that the incident is domestic in nature, and there is no threat to the community at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover Township Police at 610-327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.